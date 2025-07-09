Left Menu

An Ode to Indus: Celebrating Indian Culinary Heritage

At Novotel Kolkata, Chef Nishant Choubey launched 'Stay with Indus,' blending tradition with modernity in Indian cuisine. The event featured a panel discussion and a unique tasting experience, capturing the essence of the Indus region. Influencers and industry leaders shared vibrant conversations, marking a cultural confluence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 16:51 IST
An Ode to Indus: Celebrating Indian Culinary Heritage
Two-day conversation and culinary celebration of Indian heritage presented by Dram & Supper Club, and UNOX. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable fusion of tradition and innovation, Celebrity Chef Nishant Choubey introduced 'Stay with Indus' at Novotel Kolkata, celebrating the rich culinary legacy of the Indus region. The two-day event connected food enthusiasts with a unique blend of historical and modern flavors.

The launch was marked by an insightful panel discussion titled 'From Memory to Modernity: Reimagining Indian Culinary Heritage.' Esteemed panelists, including Chef Nishant Choubey, shared perspectives on how traditional Indian recipes are evolving with time, aided by technology and storytelling.

Guests sampled dishes from the book during a pre-tasting, and a sensory 7-course dinner completed the culinary journey. This celebration emphasized not just flavors, but the narrative power of food, highlighting regional nuances and sustainable practices, bringing India's ancient flavors to the contemporary table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025