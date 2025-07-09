An Ode to Indus: Celebrating Indian Culinary Heritage

In a remarkable fusion of tradition and innovation, Celebrity Chef Nishant Choubey introduced 'Stay with Indus' at Novotel Kolkata, celebrating the rich culinary legacy of the Indus region. The two-day event connected food enthusiasts with a unique blend of historical and modern flavors.

The launch was marked by an insightful panel discussion titled 'From Memory to Modernity: Reimagining Indian Culinary Heritage.' Esteemed panelists, including Chef Nishant Choubey, shared perspectives on how traditional Indian recipes are evolving with time, aided by technology and storytelling.

Guests sampled dishes from the book during a pre-tasting, and a sensory 7-course dinner completed the culinary journey. This celebration emphasized not just flavors, but the narrative power of food, highlighting regional nuances and sustainable practices, bringing India's ancient flavors to the contemporary table.

(With inputs from agencies.)