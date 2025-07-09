Epic Collaboration: Dr. Kumar Vishwas Pens Lyrics for Ramayana's Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

In an unprecedented cultural fusion, renowned poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas has written the lyrics for the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. This much-anticipated film brings together the musical genius of Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, creating a unique blend of Indian classical and international orchestration.

Dr. Vishwas, a towering figure in Indian and Asian poetry, joins the ranks of historical greats like Tagore and Kabir with over 40 million global followers. His involvement in this project marks a confluence of poetic heritage and cinematic ambition, with his lyrics reflecting the emotional depth and spiritual essence of the original epic.

The collaboration has resonated globally, generating headlines and anticipation for its upcoming release. A.R. Rahman highlights Dr. Vishwas's linguistic prowess and deep cultural insight, noting how his words elevate the music. Hans Zimmer praises Vishwas's timeless lyrics, describing their innate musicality as central to guiding the score's emotional narrative.

Dr. Vishwas expresses his heartfelt commitment to contributing to Ramayana, addressing its profound cultural significance. The excitement amplified with a viral behind-the-scenes selfie of Rahman and Zimmer, affectionately coined "HansRah" by fans, and early soundtrack previews at an IMAX showcase met with acclaim.

Produced by Namit Malhotra with VFX from Oscar-winning DNEG, Ramayana will be released in two parts, beginning in Diwali 2026. Featuring a star-studded cast and boasting world-class production, the film represents a historic collaboration of creative powerhouses, celebrating the union of verse, music, and myth.

(With inputs from agencies.)