Uneven Rains Trigger Concerns for India's Rice Production

Major rice-growing states in India have experienced below-normal rainfall so far this monsoon season, according to a CareEdge Ratings report. States such as Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam, contributing to 15% of last year's Kharif rice production, have recorded lower-than-normal rainfall since the season began.

Despite the deficit in these key areas, the report notes overall improvements in monsoon activity. Among the 36 meteorological subdivisions, 15 have received normal rainfall since June, representing 43% of the country's total area. Meanwhile, 7 subdivisions, covering 13% of the area, report deficient rainfall, while others saw excess precipitation.

The South-West monsoon, starting earlier than usual, weakened in mid-June but regained strength by month's end, resulting in surplus rainfall countrywide. As of July 7, 2025, India's cumulative rainfall is 15% above the Long Period Average, boosting sowing activities in northern and central states. Yet, challenges remain as uneven distribution impacts the East and North-East, with rainfall shortfalls up to 20%.

(With inputs from agencies.)