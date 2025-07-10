Left Menu

Black Boxes of Air India Crash Reveal Crucial Data

Investigators confirmed the undamaged state of the black boxes from the recent Air India crash that killed 260 people. During a parliamentary meeting, it was revealed that the devices provided critical data. The accident's focus includes fuel control and engine issues, with upcoming public reports anticipated by Friday.

Indian investigators have assured lawmakers that the black boxes from the Air India airliner crash, which claimed 260 lives last month, remain undamaged, according to insider sources.

The devices, pivotal for reconstructing the accident's events, yield valuable data contrary to earlier media reports of damage. Sources report that these findings emerged during an aviation committee meeting alongside discussion of issues with fuel controls and engine thrust.

The spotlight remains on Air India's compliance with safety regulations, with its recent oversight leading to further scrutiny by aviation authorities. The preliminary report of the crash is slated for release this Friday.

