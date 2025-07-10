Piyush Goyal Calls for Supply Chain Resilience and Innovation in India's Energy Sector
Union Minister Piyush Goyal urged industries to reduce dependence on specific geographies and adopt new technologies to enhance supply chain resilience in the energy sector. Highlighting India's push for 500 GW renewable energy by 2030, he emphasized energy storage and infrastructure development for a robust clean energy ecosystem.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, called on industries to fortify supply chain resilience by minimizing reliance on particular regions and embracing cutting-edge technologies for achieving energy self-reliance.
Speaking at the 11th India Energy Storage Week (IESW) in New Delhi, Goyal laid out plans to make India a formidable player in renewable energy, reaffirming the country's aim to hit 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. He stressed the significance of energy storage in this endeavor and urged stakeholders to scale operations for strengthened competitiveness.
The Minister's remarks highlighted India's impressive progress, such as a 4,000% increase in solar capacity, while calling for enhanced collaboration in infrastructure to fast-track electric vehicle adoption. He introduced a four-pronged strategy focusing on innovation, infrastructure development, supply chain resilience, and holistic value chain growth to support India's energy independence.
