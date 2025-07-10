Airline Chaos: Regional Flights Disrupted Amid Middle East Tensions

Following the conclusion of a 12-day air war between Iran and Israel, airline services across the Middle East remain significantly disrupted, with flights being either suspended or indefinitely delayed. The conflict, which ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire at the end of June, continues to affect many travelers planning to fly through the region.

Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport reopened on July 4, following a 20-day hiatus triggered by Israeli attacks. Despite this reopening, widespread concern over safety and airspace closures persists, hampering operational capabilities of various airlines. Aegean Airlines, for instance, plans to gradually resume its services to Beirut and Amman later this month.

Meanwhile, carriers like Air Canada, Air France-KLM, and Lufthansa Group have extended their flight suspensions or adjusted schedules significantly for routes to Tel Aviv, Tehran, and Amman. As airlines navigate the volatile situation, passengers are urged to stay updated on the rapidly changing flight schedules and operational adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)