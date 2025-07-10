Priya Nair's Historic Appointment as First Female CEO of HUL

Priya Nair is poised to make history as the first woman to become CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) starting August 1, 2025. This landmark appointment was confirmed by India's largest FMCG company on Thursday.

Nair, who currently holds the position of President for Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, will step into this prominent role for a five-year term. She will be succeeding Rohit Jawa, who will be stepping down on July 31, 2025, to embark on new professional pursuits. Jawa has served as CEO and MD since 2023.

Nitin Paranjpe, HUL Chairman, expressed confidence in Nair's capabilities, noting her deep understanding of the Indian market and her exemplary performance record. Nair's career with HUL began in 1995, encompassing several key sales and marketing roles, and she has significantly contributed to the company's growth trajectory.