Priya Nair's Historic Appointment as First Female CEO of HUL
Priya Nair is set to become Hindustan Unilever's first female CEO and MD from August 2025, following a successful tenure at Unilever. She replaces Rohit Jawa and brings extensive experience from leadership roles in home care, beauty, and personal care sectors. Nair will join the HUL Board, pending approvals.
- Country:
- India
Priya Nair is poised to make history as the first woman to become CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) starting August 1, 2025. This landmark appointment was confirmed by India's largest FMCG company on Thursday.
Nair, who currently holds the position of President for Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, will step into this prominent role for a five-year term. She will be succeeding Rohit Jawa, who will be stepping down on July 31, 2025, to embark on new professional pursuits. Jawa has served as CEO and MD since 2023.
Nitin Paranjpe, HUL Chairman, expressed confidence in Nair's capabilities, noting her deep understanding of the Indian market and her exemplary performance record. Nair's career with HUL began in 1995, encompassing several key sales and marketing roles, and she has significantly contributed to the company's growth trajectory.
- READ MORE ON:
- Priya Nair
- Hindustan Unilever
- CEO
- Appointment
- Leadership
- FMCG
- India
- Rohit Jawa
- Unilever
- Executive
ALSO READ
Soaring Demand: Conquering Aviophobia After Air India's 171 Disaster
India is following a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet in China.
India's Stellar Voyage: Rakesh Sharma Reflects on Space Travel
Pattern of Pahalgam terror attack matched with Lashkar-e-Taiba's previous terror attacks in India: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.
India has been consistent and steadfast in its policy in support of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.