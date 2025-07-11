Market Rally: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Hit New Highs Amid Corporate Surges and Tariff Shadows

In a remarkable market rally, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite achieved new record closing highs. This upward trend was significantly fueled by an optimistic outlook from Delta Air Lines and a milestone valuation of Nvidia.

Investor sentiment remained positive despite the looming shadows of President Trump's latest tariff announcements. The airline sector saw a robust surge, marked by Delta's 12% stock rise following its promising earnings forecast, which was echoed by United Airlines and American Airlines.

While the broader markets continue to navigate through tariff-related concerns, with mixed performances among megacap stocks, investor focus now shifts to the upcoming earnings season to assess the impact of these economic policies.