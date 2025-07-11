European Bond Markets Brace for Tariff Impact Amid Pension Fund Movements

Euro zone yields edged lower in early Friday trading, with traders speculating about potential tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump targeting Europe, following his unexpected 35% duty on Canada.

While the Canadian dollar fell slightly, broader markets remained steady. However, the anticipated letter from Trump regarding EU tariffs put investors on alert. German two-year yields decreased by 2 basis points to 1.875%, and 10-year Bund yields dropped to 2.64%.

Despite caution, Bund yields were on track for a weekly rise of nearly 8 basis points, the largest since Germany's significant borrowing rule overhaul in March. Analysts indicated the long-term bond market remains apprehensive about funding defense and infrastructure commitments amid U.S. tariff implications.