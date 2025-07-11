Signature Global Eyes Rs 12,500 Crore Sales Despite Challenges

Despite facing a 15% decline in bookings during the June quarter, realty firm Signature Global aims to achieve Rs 12,500 crore in home sales this fiscal year, as confirmed by Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal.

Emerging as a major player, the company recently reported Rs 10,290 crore in pre-sales, making it the fifth largest real estate firm in terms of sales bookings for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

To bolster its financial standing and business expansion, Signature Global plans to raise Rs 875 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.