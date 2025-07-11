Trump's Tariff War: A Pressing Challenge for US-Canada Relations

President Donald Trump has escalated trade tensions with Canada by announcing a significant hike in tariffs on imported goods from the neighboring country. In a letter addressed to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump declared that he would increase tariffs to 35% starting August 1, further straining a decades-old alliance.

The tariff increase is a dramatic shift from the already contentious 25% tariffs imposed in March. Trump's move, allegedly aimed at pressuring Canada to address fentanyl trafficking and trade imbalances, has left investors uncertain, causing stock market futures to dip.

Despite the growing rift, Prime Minister Carney remains committed to pursuing new trade frameworks, highlighting Canada's progress in combating fentanyl and asserting the country's resilience in the face of global trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)