Wockhardt Shifts Focus from US Generics to Innovation in Antibiotics and Diabetes
Indian drug firm Wockhardt announces exit from its loss-incurring US generic business to concentrate on innovative antibiotics and biological drugs for diabetes. This strategic shift aims to enhance its distinguished pharmaceutical enterprise, unlocking resources for advanced product portfolios. The company seeks sustainable profitability through scientific innovation.
In a major strategic shift, Indian pharmaceutical giant Wockhardt has announced its decision to exit the loss-making US generic drug market. The move is aimed at refocusing efforts on the discovery of new drugs, particularly in the fields of antibiotics and biological treatments for diabetes.
The Mumbai-based firm revealed this plan in a statement on Friday, emphasizing its intent to build a differentiated, innovation-driven enterprise. The transition involves winding down its US generics operations, allowing Wockhardt to concentrate on its advanced product portfolio, which holds significant potential for growth.
With its US generic business suffering losses—USD 8 million in FY2025 alone—Wockhardt is filing for voluntary liquidation under Chapter 7 for its American subsidiaries. This step is seen as a pathway to redirecting resources towards high-impact areas, ensuring sustainable profitability and scientific excellence.
