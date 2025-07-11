Amazon's 10-Minute Delivery Takes Quick Commerce by Storm in India

Amazon has expanded its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, to Delhi, following its initial introduction in Bengaluru. The move intensifies competition in India's quick commerce sector, where companies like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are already active players.

ICICI Securities highlighted that quick commerce platforms are building deep-habit loops, moving beyond speed, and extending to high-frequency engagement with curated product categories. These platforms are reshaping retail behavior, offering convenience and familiarity akin to local kirana stores.

Despite its growth, quick commerce faces regulatory challenges, such as scrutiny from the Central Consumer Protection Authority for issues related to food safety and compliance. With an estimated market size projected to reach USD 40 billion by 2030, this sector continues to attract significant attention and investment.