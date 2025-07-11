Left Menu

Meghalaya's Transformative Leap: A Case Study in Capital Investment

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commended Meghalaya's exemplary use of Rs 5,400 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma outlined ambitious development goals, including a $6-billion economy and a vibrant tourism sector. Key projects included digital libraries, eco-tourism, sports facilities, and corporate governance centers.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded Meghalaya's development strategies under Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, emphasizing the state's effective use of Rs 5,400 crore allotted under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme. Meghalaya's commitment serves as a benchmark for other states, she noted during her speech at a recent event.

Sitharaman highlighted several developmental milestones, including expanding infrastructure with over 540 km of roads and increasing optical fibre coverage. She also praised the state's performance in national schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission. Chief Minister Sangma echoed this sentiment, revealing plans to propel Meghalaya to the top 10 states by 2032.

A series of inaugurations marked Sitharaman's visit, including the launch of projects for digital libraries, eco-tourism hubs, and sports facilities. A significant focus was placed on transforming Meghalaya's tourism landscape and local economy, with notable projects like the establishment of digital libraries and tourist attractions in remote areas.

