Railway Ministry Tightens Safety Protocols After Tragic Train-Van Collision

The Railway Ministry has ordered random inspections of at least two level crossing gates per day across all zones, aiming to heighten safety protocols, especially following the tragic collision between a train and a school van in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu that resulted in the death of three children.

In a bid to prevent future accidents, voice loggers have been mandated at non-interlocked LC gates to record conversations and ensure the proper procedures are being followed. This directive was part of a July 9 circular urging zones to confirm the installation and effective operation of these devices.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after reviewing the safety measures, enacted 11 crucial steps such as a 15-day safety drive, and the installation of CCTV and interlocking systems. These measures aim at improving overall safety standards and preventing tragic incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)