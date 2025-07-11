Left Menu

Inferno on the Expressway: A Truck's Fiery Plunge

A truck carrying chemical containers lost control and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, injuring the driver and helper. The blaze was extinguished after significant effort. The accident diverted traffic and highlighted the importance of safety measures in hazardous material transportation.

Gurugram | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A hazardous incident unraveled on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway as a truck carrying chemical containers plunged into a ditch and caught fire, according to police sources.

The incident left the truck driver, Saadab, and his helper, Sakil, with minor injuries. Both have been hospitalized, receiving necessary medical treatment.

Prompt action from the fire brigade ensured the fire was extinguished within thirty minutes. Authorities successfully diverted traffic to maintain safety on the expressway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

