Fuel Cutoff Confusion Precedes Air India Flight 171 Tragedy

A preliminary investigation into the Air India flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad indicates pilot confusion over fuel cutoff switches seconds before impact. The crash, the first fatal Boeing 787 disaster, resulted in 260 fatalities. Initial findings advocate no immediate action against Boeing 787-8 operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 06:18 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 06:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a shocking incident, both fuel switches feeding the engines of Air India flight 171 were mysteriously cut off, leading to tragic confusion among pilots moments before the plane crashed in Ahmedabad. The initial investigation report sheds light on the sequence of events that resulted in India's first fatal Boeing 787 disaster, claiming 260 lives.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's report, released on Saturday, reveals that one pilot inquired why the fuel was cut off, only to receive a response denying responsibility. With 242 passengers aboard, only one survived, as the plane crashed into a medical college hostel shortly after takeoff.

Despite the horror of the crash, which was the worst in decades, investigators recommend no immediate action against Boeing 787-8 plane operators. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau continues to gather data, while Air India and Boeing pledge cooperation throughout the ongoing investigation.

