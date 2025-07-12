Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Airport Set for Landmark September Launch

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that 94% of the Navi Mumbai International Airport's construction is completed. The airport is set to begin commercial operations by September 30. Emphasizing its modern amenities, Fadnavis stated that NMIA will feature the fastest baggage claim system globally and significant eco-friendly initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:33 IST
Navi Mumbai Airport Set for Landmark September Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant infrastructure development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is 94% complete, with commercial operations set to begin by the end of September. The airport, touted to be the most modern in India, aims to alleviate congestion from the existing Mumbai airport.

Fadnavis emphasized the state-of-the-art features of NMIA, highlighting the efficiency of its baggage-handling system designed for swift operations. The airport will implement green initiatives, including electric and alternative fuel vehicles, and sustainable aviation fuel usage, making it a pioneering green airport in India.

The Chief Minister also addressed connectivity plans, including a direct elevated road and integration with various transport modes to enhance accessibility. The completion target for the airport's launch aligns with securing an inauguration date with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025