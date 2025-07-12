Navi Mumbai Airport Set for Landmark September Launch
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that 94% of the Navi Mumbai International Airport's construction is completed. The airport is set to begin commercial operations by September 30. Emphasizing its modern amenities, Fadnavis stated that NMIA will feature the fastest baggage claim system globally and significant eco-friendly initiatives.
In a significant infrastructure development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is 94% complete, with commercial operations set to begin by the end of September. The airport, touted to be the most modern in India, aims to alleviate congestion from the existing Mumbai airport.
Fadnavis emphasized the state-of-the-art features of NMIA, highlighting the efficiency of its baggage-handling system designed for swift operations. The airport will implement green initiatives, including electric and alternative fuel vehicles, and sustainable aviation fuel usage, making it a pioneering green airport in India.
The Chief Minister also addressed connectivity plans, including a direct elevated road and integration with various transport modes to enhance accessibility. The completion target for the airport's launch aligns with securing an inauguration date with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
