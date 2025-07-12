Left Menu

VinFast Accelerates Indian Expansion with 32 New Dealerships

VinFast Auto India plans to open 32 new dealerships in 27 Indian cities by the end of 2025. The move is part of VinFast's strategy to expand its 3S network and support the upcoming launch of its VF 6 and VF 7 electric vehicles in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:26 IST
VinFast Accelerates Indian Expansion with 32 New Dealerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

VinFast Auto India, a division of the Vietnam-based electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, announced plans to open 32 new dealerships in 27 cities across India. This move marks a significant step in the company's strategy to establish a robust presence in the Indian market by 2025.

The new partnerships with 13 dealer groups aim to create a substantial 3S (sales, service, spares) network, facilitating the pre-booking of VinFast's forthcoming VF 6 and VF 7 models. These dealerships will be strategically located in cities with high electric vehicle adoption and readiness.

The rollout will focus on urban centers like Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, prioritizing areas with strong demand potential. VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau emphasized their commitment to providing a reliable and superior EV experience, ensuring access to world-class products and services for Indian customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025