VinFast Accelerates Indian Expansion with 32 New Dealerships

VinFast Auto India, a division of the Vietnam-based electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, announced plans to open 32 new dealerships in 27 cities across India. This move marks a significant step in the company's strategy to establish a robust presence in the Indian market by 2025.

The new partnerships with 13 dealer groups aim to create a substantial 3S (sales, service, spares) network, facilitating the pre-booking of VinFast's forthcoming VF 6 and VF 7 models. These dealerships will be strategically located in cities with high electric vehicle adoption and readiness.

The rollout will focus on urban centers like Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, prioritizing areas with strong demand potential. VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau emphasized their commitment to providing a reliable and superior EV experience, ensuring access to world-class products and services for Indian customers.

