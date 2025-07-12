Left Menu

Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link': A Modern Engineering Marvel

The under-construction 'missing link' project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, hailed as an engineering marvel, aims to bypass the ghat section, cutting travel time by 30 minutes while reducing accidents. Featuring India's longest highway tunnel and tallest road bridge, it promises enhanced commuter safety and environmental benefits.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has praised the 'missing link' project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as a pioneering engineering achievement that will serve as a bypass for the ghat section. Set to shorten travel time by 30 minutes, the project aims to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce accidents.

The expressway often sees traffic jams in the Amritanjan Bridge area due to slow-moving heavy vehicles on steep inclines. To address this, a new 'missing link' is being constructed between the ghat section and Lonavala. This project will feature a 9 km long tunnel and the tallest road bridge in India, standing at 185 meters.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde emphasized the project's state-of-the-art engineering in challenging terrain, citing benefits such as improved safety, fuel savings, and reduced environmental impact. With 94% of the construction completed, the project is progressing swiftly under difficult conditions.

