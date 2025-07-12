Chhattisgarh Government Eases Tax Burden for Small Traders

In a significant relief effort for small traders, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to waive Value Added Tax (VAT) dues of up to Rs 25,000 for cases pending for more than a decade. This decision is expected to benefit over 40,000 traders, according to officials.

The move aims to reduce litigation in approximately 62,000 cases, easing compliance burdens across the state. Furthermore, state authorities announced upcoming amendments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) provisions, reflecting a broader strategy to enhance Chhattisgarh's business environment.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the state cabinet approved drafts for the Chhattisgarh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Chhattisgarh Settlement of Outstanding Tax, Interest, and Penalty (Amendment) Bill 2025. These are set to be presented in the session starting July 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)