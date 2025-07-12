Transatlantic Trade Tensions: EU-US Tariff Clash Looms Large

The European Union may retaliate if the United States implements a 30% tariff on European goods starting August 1, warned European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Despite the possibility of countermeasures, the EU remains open to continue negotiations, hoping for a favorable agreement.

European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have expressed support for defending EU interests and maintaining unity. German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche highlighted the negative impact these tariffs could bring, stressing the importance of a pragmatic resolution.

The ongoing tension stems from the U.S. merchandise trade deficit with the EU, although services trade balances some of the scales. Economists argue that tariffs could hurt U.S. consumers more than Europeans, with broader implications for transatlantic economic relations.

