Left Menu

Goa's Innovative Ro-Ro Ferry Service Revolutionizes Mandovi River Travel

Goa launches a new Roll on-Roll off (Ro-Ro) ferry service on the Mandovi river, significantly reducing travel time from Chorao island to Panaji. The service, introduced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, offers a modern transport solution with features such as drive-through boarding and a 360-degree maneuverability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-07-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 09:33 IST
Goa's Innovative Ro-Ro Ferry Service Revolutionizes Mandovi River Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government is set to inaugurate its maiden Roll on-Roll off (Ro-Ro) ferry service across the Mandovi river, connecting Chorao island with Panaji. This move aims to modernize transportation by replacing conventional ferry boats, a state minister revealed.

According to Subhash Phal Desai, the state River Navigation Department Minister, the Ro-Ro service drastically cuts the travel time to just 12 minutes, improving on the 30-minute duration by traditional ferry boats. The introduction of these vessels marks a significant upgrade in convenience for passengers, allowing vehicles to drive on from one end and exit the other.

Built by Vijai Marines Shipyards, the Ro-Ro ferries, aptly named Gangotri and Dwarka, boast capacities of 40 two-wheelers and 15 cars. As an added benefit, these ferries offer a unique feature of 360-degree maneuvering for emergency situations and are equipped with lifejackets and air-conditioned compartments. To incentivize usage, the service will be free for passengers and two-wheelers, while cars incur a nominal fee.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025