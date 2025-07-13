Goa's Innovative Ro-Ro Ferry Service Revolutionizes Mandovi River Travel

The Goa government is set to inaugurate its maiden Roll on-Roll off (Ro-Ro) ferry service across the Mandovi river, connecting Chorao island with Panaji. This move aims to modernize transportation by replacing conventional ferry boats, a state minister revealed.

According to Subhash Phal Desai, the state River Navigation Department Minister, the Ro-Ro service drastically cuts the travel time to just 12 minutes, improving on the 30-minute duration by traditional ferry boats. The introduction of these vessels marks a significant upgrade in convenience for passengers, allowing vehicles to drive on from one end and exit the other.

Built by Vijai Marines Shipyards, the Ro-Ro ferries, aptly named Gangotri and Dwarka, boast capacities of 40 two-wheelers and 15 cars. As an added benefit, these ferries offer a unique feature of 360-degree maneuvering for emergency situations and are equipped with lifejackets and air-conditioned compartments. To incentivize usage, the service will be free for passengers and two-wheelers, while cars incur a nominal fee.