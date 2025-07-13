Left Menu

Blaze Halts Train Traffic Near Tiruvallur

A goods train carrying high-speed diesel caught fire near Tiruvallur, causing suspension and rerouting of several train services. No casualties were reported, and restoration efforts are underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

A goods train transporting high-speed diesel erupted in flames on Sunday morning near Tiruvallur, according to a Railway official.

The fire originated in one wagon and rapidly spread to others. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Fire engines have been deployed to the scene, and the overhead power supply has been shut down to halt train services. As a precaution, local train operations have been suspended temporarily. Additionally, eight express trains have faced cancellations, five have been rerouted, and eight have been short-terminated, as stated by Southern Railway in an official release.

Railway authorities are diligently working to manage the incident on-site. Efforts are being made to restore normal train operations as soon as possible. The cause of the fire remains unknown, added the Railway official.

