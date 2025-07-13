Mizoram's Bairabi-Sairang Railway Line: Triumph Over Terrain

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line, first envisioned in September 1999, has finally connected Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, to India's extensive railway network. This breakthrough comes after numerous challenges, including difficult terrain, limited construction months, and regular landslides.

This ambitious project, confirmed by officials who saw its potential nearly 25 years ago, became a reality when it was commissioned in June this year by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Now, a grand inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is imminent.

Spanning 51.38 kilometers, this vital rail link features 48 tunnels, numerous bridges, and impressive engineering feats, such as Bridge 196, which stands 104 meters tall—42 meters higher than the Qutub Minar. Despite significant logistical hurdles and a labor shortage, this endeavor underscores the resilience and dedication of the teams involved.