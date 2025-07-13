Left Menu

Vedanta's Political Contributions Surge Amidst Strategically Favored BJP

Vedanta Ltd, a major player in political donations, significantly boosted contributions to India's ruling BJP, marking an increase to Rs 97 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, donations to the opposition Congress fell. Vedanta's financial engagements include strategic brand and service agreements with its parent company, London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 11:53 IST
Vedanta's Political Contributions Surge Amidst Strategically Favored BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd, the mining conglomerate led by billionaire Anil Agarwal, has markedly increased its financial support to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the latest annual report, the company contributed Rs 97 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025, nearly quadruple the amount from the previous year.

Political donations from Vedanta totaled Rs 157 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with the BJP being a primary beneficiary. In contrast, contributions to the opposition Congress party were significantly reduced to Rs 10 crore. The report highlights Vedanta's role as one of the largest donors to political entities in India.

Financial interactions also extend to brand and strategic service agreements with its parent firm, Vedanta Resources Plc. These arrangements cover fees ranging from 0.75% to 3% of the company's turnover. Financial dealings underline Vedanta's broad economic strategies, both politically and corporately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025