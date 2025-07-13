Vedanta's Political Contributions Surge Amidst Strategically Favored BJP
Vedanta Ltd, a major player in political donations, significantly boosted contributions to India's ruling BJP, marking an increase to Rs 97 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, donations to the opposition Congress fell. Vedanta's financial engagements include strategic brand and service agreements with its parent company, London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc.
Vedanta Ltd, the mining conglomerate led by billionaire Anil Agarwal, has markedly increased its financial support to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the latest annual report, the company contributed Rs 97 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025, nearly quadruple the amount from the previous year.
Political donations from Vedanta totaled Rs 157 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with the BJP being a primary beneficiary. In contrast, contributions to the opposition Congress party were significantly reduced to Rs 10 crore. The report highlights Vedanta's role as one of the largest donors to political entities in India.
Financial interactions also extend to brand and strategic service agreements with its parent firm, Vedanta Resources Plc. These arrangements cover fees ranging from 0.75% to 3% of the company's turnover. Financial dealings underline Vedanta's broad economic strategies, both politically and corporately.
