PLI Schemes Propel Electronics and Pharmaceuticals to New Heights in India
In fiscal year 2024-25, large-scale electronics manufacturing and pharmaceuticals received 70% of the production-linked incentive disbursements. These sectors led to a significant boost in domestic manufacturing and exports, with electronic goods experiencing a growth rate of 32.46% and pharmaceuticals reaching over 200 countries.
Data reveals that electronics manufacturing and pharmaceuticals have dominated India's fiscal incentive disbursements under the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for 2024-25.
Introduced in 2021 with a focus on domestic manufacturing across 14 sectors, the scheme has channeled Rs 10,114 crore in the fiscal year, positioning electronics as a top export category.
The PLI schemes have resulted in the electronics sector registering the highest export growth rate, soaring to USD 38.58 billion, while pharmaceuticals have expanded their reach to over 200 countries with a 10% increase in exports.
