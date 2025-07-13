Costa Coffee Expands Brew-tifully in India's Booming Cafe Scene

British coffee brand Costa Coffee saw a 30.76% spike in its India revenue reaching Rs 198.5 crore for FY25, with profits increasing by 28.4% to Rs 149.7 crore, as detailed in Devynai International Ltd's annual report.

This growth stemmed from expanding its store count from 179 to 220, although its gross margin slightly declined to 75.4%, impacted by inflation in coffee bean prices. Concurrently, there was a reduction in average daily sales per store and a decrease in same-store sales growth.

Fueled by a shift toward premium coffee among younger demographics, Costa Coffee, under Coca-Cola's ownership, sees India as a promising market with a plan to annually add 40-50 outlets. Competing with both international and local chains, Costa is positioning itself at high-traffic locations to tap into the ensuing caffeine culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)