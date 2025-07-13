Left Menu

Costa Coffee Expands Brew-tifully in India's Booming Cafe Scene

Costa Coffee's India revenues surged by 30.76% in FY25, driven by store expansion from 179 to 220 outlets. Despite a slight dip in margins due to inflation, the brand sees India as a high-potential market. Aggressively expanding, it's targeting top five global market status within five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 12:24 IST
Costa Coffee Expands Brew-tifully in India's Booming Cafe Scene
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

British coffee brand Costa Coffee saw a 30.76% spike in its India revenue reaching Rs 198.5 crore for FY25, with profits increasing by 28.4% to Rs 149.7 crore, as detailed in Devynai International Ltd's annual report.

This growth stemmed from expanding its store count from 179 to 220, although its gross margin slightly declined to 75.4%, impacted by inflation in coffee bean prices. Concurrently, there was a reduction in average daily sales per store and a decrease in same-store sales growth.

Fueled by a shift toward premium coffee among younger demographics, Costa Coffee, under Coca-Cola's ownership, sees India as a promising market with a plan to annually add 40-50 outlets. Competing with both international and local chains, Costa is positioning itself at high-traffic locations to tap into the ensuing caffeine culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025