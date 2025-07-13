Left Menu

Aurangabad's New Skill Centre Poised to Boost Innovation and Industry Growth

A 20,000 sq ft Skill Development Centre will soon be established in Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) through a CII partnership, aimed at fostering innovation and industrial growth. The visit of DPIIT Secretary highlighted the focus on GCC investments, R&D centers, and comprehensive industrial and residential development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:07 IST
Aurangabad's New Skill Centre Poised to Boost Innovation and Industry Growth
20,000 sq ft Skill Development Centre to be set up at AURIC in partnership with CII; MoU expected next week (Images: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking 20,000 sq ft Skill Development Centre is on the horizon for Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), as a partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is set to unfold next week. This significant step was backed by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), during his recent visit to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

In his address, Secretary Bhatia emphasized the importance of attracting Global Capability Centre (GCC) investments and nurturing Research & Development centres at AURIC to enhance the region's innovation landscape. Discussions also included aligning PMAY 2.0 subsidies with state housing policies to create inclusive housing packages, vital for supporting industrial township growth.

The Secretary's visit also led to an industry interaction session at AURIC Hall, attended by key stakeholders like MASSIA, CMIA, CII, FICCI, and ASSOCHAM. Recommendations from the session pointed to improved connectivity, affordable housing, increased land reservation for MSMEs and startups, and the development of a dedicated chemical zone as essential for regional growth.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025