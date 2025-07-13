Aurangabad's New Skill Centre Poised to Boost Innovation and Industry Growth

A groundbreaking 20,000 sq ft Skill Development Centre is on the horizon for Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), as a partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is set to unfold next week. This significant step was backed by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), during his recent visit to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

In his address, Secretary Bhatia emphasized the importance of attracting Global Capability Centre (GCC) investments and nurturing Research & Development centres at AURIC to enhance the region's innovation landscape. Discussions also included aligning PMAY 2.0 subsidies with state housing policies to create inclusive housing packages, vital for supporting industrial township growth.

The Secretary's visit also led to an industry interaction session at AURIC Hall, attended by key stakeholders like MASSIA, CMIA, CII, FICCI, and ASSOCHAM. Recommendations from the session pointed to improved connectivity, affordable housing, increased land reservation for MSMEs and startups, and the development of a dedicated chemical zone as essential for regional growth.