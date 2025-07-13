IIFL Home Finance Secures $100 Million from AIIB for Green Affordable Housing
IIFL Home Finance Limited has received $100 million from AIIB to boost affordable housing finance for economically weaker sections in India. The funding aims to promote green building standards, enhance homeownership opportunities for low-income families, and support sustainable infrastructure development across the housing sector.
- Country:
- India
IIFL Home Finance Limited (IIFL HFL) has announced securing a USD 100 million financing deal from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to bolster its efforts in the affordable housing sector. This funding aims to enhance financial access for economically weaker sections and lower income groups in India.
The investment will enable IIFL HFL to offer home loans to families within urban and semi-urban areas, focusing on economically weaker sections and lower income groups, thereby facilitating homeownership. Additionally, the company plans to support affordable housing developers in projects that incorporate green building certifications, contributing to environmental sustainability.
Monu Ratra, Executive Director and CEO of IIFL Home Finance, emphasized the significance of the funding to expanding homeownership for underserved families and advancing sustainable housing. Gregory Liu from AIIB reaffirmed the bank's commitment to inclusive and sustainable infrastructure by aiding India's green building movement and addressing housing needs for low-income populations.
ALSO READ
Celebrating PV Narasimha Rao: Architect of India's Modern Economy
Jofra Archer Set for a Spectacular Test Comeback Against India
India's AAIB Lab Decodes Black Boxes Locally: A Major Milestone in Aviation Safety
Unlocking India's Insurance Potential: Bridging Awareness and Adoption Gaps
Remembering PV Narasimha Rao: Architect of India's Economic Transformation