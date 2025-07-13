Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at London Southend: Plane Crash Prompts Emergency Response

A small plane crash at London Southend Airport prompted a swift response from emergency services on Sunday. The incident involved a general aviation aircraft, and images showed smoke rising from the site. Authorities evacuated nearby facilities as investigations commenced. Flight disruptions were reported at the airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A small plane crash unfolded at London Southend Airport on Sunday, leading to an immediate emergency response.

The incident, described as serious, involved a general aviation aircraft, according to updates on social media by the airport. Essex Police confirmed they were alerted shortly before 4 PM local time.

Dramatic images showcasing black smoke and flames circulated online. While exact details about the plane's journey and passenger count remain unknown, authorities confirmed the plane's length at 12 meters. As a safety measure, those at a nearby golf course and rugby club were evacuated. Member of Parliament David Burton-Sampson urged the public to avoid the vicinity to enable emergency workers to carry out their duties effectively. Scheduled flights from the airport faced cancellation as a result of this incident.

