Kentucky Shooting Spree: Multiple Injured, Suspect Dead

Several individuals, including a Kentucky police trooper, sustained injuries during a violent spree across Lexington, authorities confirmed.

The suspected shooter was killed, while emergency services rushed to assist victims at Richmond Road Baptist Church, one of the attack sites. Kentucky State Police and local law enforcement managed to catch the suspect at the church premises.

Governor Andy Beshear urged for prayers, labeling the violence senseless. The airport road investigation did not affect flights, confirmed Blue Grass Airport officials. Police and church authorities remained unavailable for comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)