Kentucky Shooting Spree: Multiple Injured, Suspect Dead
A tragic sequence of shootings in Lexington, Kentucky, left multiple people injured, including a police trooper. The suspect, who was eventually killed, attacked locations including Blue Grass Airport and Richmond Road Baptist Church. Authorities and the state governor are calling for prayers for the victims.
Several individuals, including a Kentucky police trooper, sustained injuries during a violent spree across Lexington, authorities confirmed.
The suspected shooter was killed, while emergency services rushed to assist victims at Richmond Road Baptist Church, one of the attack sites. Kentucky State Police and local law enforcement managed to catch the suspect at the church premises.
Governor Andy Beshear urged for prayers, labeling the violence senseless. The airport road investigation did not affect flights, confirmed Blue Grass Airport officials. Police and church authorities remained unavailable for comments.
