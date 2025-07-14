Tragic Overturn: Mango-Laden Lorry Claims Nine Lives in Annamayya
A tragic accident in Annamayya district claimed nine lives and injured 12 when a mango-laden lorry overturned on a mini truck. Rash driving is alleged to be the cause. Survivors point to driver negligence, and the police have launched an investigation. Local officials and leaders express condolences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating accident occurred in Annamayya district, where a mango-laden lorry overturned on a mini truck, resulting in the death of nine individuals and leaving 12 others injured.
According to police reports, the truck, carrying laborers atop crates, capsized on NH-716 near Reddipalli tank. Allegations of the driver's negligence and rash driving have surfaced, prompting a police investigation under the BNS and Motor Vehicle Act.
Authorities, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, have expressed their sorrow, ensuring full support to the victims' families and directing quality medical care for the injured.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cutting the Risk: Preventing ACL Injuries in Women's Football
The Silent Epidemic: ACL Injuries Plaguing Women's Football
Setback for Jabeur: Injuries Continue to Hinder Tennis Season
Hanna Glas: A Journey of Resilience and the Complex World of ACL Injuries in Women's Football
Breaking Down Barriers in Women’s Football: Tackling ACL Injuries with New Approaches