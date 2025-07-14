Left Menu

Tragic Overturn: Mango-Laden Lorry Claims Nine Lives in Annamayya

A tragic accident in Annamayya district claimed nine lives and injured 12 when a mango-laden lorry overturned on a mini truck. Rash driving is alleged to be the cause. Survivors point to driver negligence, and the police have launched an investigation. Local officials and leaders express condolences.

  • India

A devastating accident occurred in Annamayya district, where a mango-laden lorry overturned on a mini truck, resulting in the death of nine individuals and leaving 12 others injured.

According to police reports, the truck, carrying laborers atop crates, capsized on NH-716 near Reddipalli tank. Allegations of the driver's negligence and rash driving have surfaced, prompting a police investigation under the BNS and Motor Vehicle Act.

Authorities, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, have expressed their sorrow, ensuring full support to the victims' families and directing quality medical care for the injured.

