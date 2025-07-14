Left Menu

China's Export Surge: Navigating the US Tariff Turbulence

China's exports witnessed a significant upswing in June amidst a temporary relief from US tariffs, resulting in a 5.8% rise compared to last year. While exports to the US decreased, the decline was less severe. Ongoing US-China trade negotiations have yet to yield substantial results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:30 IST
China's Export Surge: Navigating the US Tariff Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's exports experienced a notable boost in June, driven by a temporary suspension of US tariffs that ignited a flurry of orders from businesses and consumers. According to customs data released Monday, exports surged 5.8% compared to a year ago, up from a 4.8% increase in May.

Imports also showed signs of recovery, with a 1.1% increase, marking the first upward trend this year. Although exports to the United States fell 16%, this was an improvement over the 34.5% drop recorded in May.

After President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of up to 245% on Chinese imports, and China retaliated with its own high duties, both countries decided to halt further increases to facilitate negotiations. Despite this, preliminary talks have not resulted in significant progress. Meanwhile, the Trump administration escalated tariffs on Chinese imports by 35%, ahead of an August 12 deadline, complicating the trade dynamic further. China's economic growth figures for the April to June quarter, anticipated on Tuesday, are expected to reflect the impact of this trade recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025