Air India Crash: Preliminary Report Leaves Many Questions Unanswered

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson addressed the recent AAIB preliminary report on the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, emphasizing that no mechanical or maintenance failures were found. This early investigation stage sees no identified cause, urging the public to avoid forming premature conclusions before a final report is released.

The Air India's Boeing 787-8, operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London, struck tragedy after crashing into a building on takeoff, resulting in 260 deaths. With all mandatory maintenance tasks proven completed, the focus now remains on ongoing investigations while dispelling unfounded speculations.

Wilson reiterated Air India's commitment to cooperating with investigators. Despite the ongoing speculations and headlines, the airline prioritizes the bereaved families while maintaining a safe and reliable travel experience for customers worldwide.

