Swift Response Prevents Disaster at Tirupati Station

At Tirupati railway station on Monday, a fire erupted in an unoccupied coach of the Hisar-Tirupati Special train, identified by train number 04717. Thanks to swift action by the fire brigade, the flames were controlled quickly, avoiding any human injury or disruption to rail services.

The incident occurred around 2 pm during the process of shunting the train into the stabling yard. Authorities promptly isolated the affected coach from the rest, mitigating potential damage, said a release from the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone.

A thorough investigation is underway to determine the fire's cause, as stated by railway officials. Despite the alarming nature of the incident, operations at Tirupati Railway Station remain unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)