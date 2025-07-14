Campa's Himalayan Adventure: A Bold Step by RCPL and Chaudhary Group

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, has launched the iconic Indian brand Campa in Nepal in collaboration with the diversified conglomerate Chaudhary Group (CG), according to an official release. This marks a significant milestone as RCPL enters the Nepalese market, solidifying its long-term ambitions for growth and investment in the region.

After acquiring Campa in 2022 and reintroducing it to India in 2023, RCPL has reinvigorated the heritage brand, firmly establishing it within the competitive Indian soft drink market. Ketan Mody, Executive Director of RCPL, expressed enthusiasm over the Nepal entry, noting the brand's multi-generational appeal and potential for growth. He emphasized the commitment to delivering innovative and affordable products tailored for the region.

Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director of Chaudhary Group, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the strategic nature of their collaboration to strengthen their foothold in the competitive beverage market. Campa's initial product lineup for the Nepalese market includes Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, and Campa Orange, among others, priced competitively to capture a diverse consumer base. The collaboration leverages Chaudhary Group's expertise in manufacturing and distribution to ensure successful market penetration.

(With inputs from agencies.)