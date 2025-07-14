Tata Group's Green Revolution: The New Era of Steelmaking in the UK

Tata Group has embarked on a transformative green steel project at Port Talbot, UK, with Chairman N Chandrasekaran inaugurating the construction of a GBP 1.25 billion facility. The project marks a significant shift from traditional blast furnace methods to a low-emission electric arc furnace, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by 90%.

The monumental shift, supported by a GBP 500 million investment from the UK Government, will secure 5,000 jobs and position the UK at the forefront of sustainable steelmaking. The project is expected to be completed by 2027 and is poised to cut 5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

UK and Welsh government officials echoed the importance of this initiative in securing the future of steelmaking in Port Talbot, marking it as a critical component of the Industrial Strategy. The broader investment signifies Tata Group's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaboration with the UK.