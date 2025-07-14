Left Menu

Tata Group's Green Revolution: The New Era of Steelmaking in the UK

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran officially began construction of a GBP 1.25 billion green steel project at Port Talbot, UK, transitioning to a low-emission process. With support from the UK Government, this largest low-carbon steelmaking initiative in Britain is set to drastically cut carbon emissions and secure thousands of jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:45 IST
Tata Group's Green Revolution: The New Era of Steelmaking in the UK
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tata Group has embarked on a transformative green steel project at Port Talbot, UK, with Chairman N Chandrasekaran inaugurating the construction of a GBP 1.25 billion facility. The project marks a significant shift from traditional blast furnace methods to a low-emission electric arc furnace, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by 90%.

The monumental shift, supported by a GBP 500 million investment from the UK Government, will secure 5,000 jobs and position the UK at the forefront of sustainable steelmaking. The project is expected to be completed by 2027 and is poised to cut 5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

UK and Welsh government officials echoed the importance of this initiative in securing the future of steelmaking in Port Talbot, marking it as a critical component of the Industrial Strategy. The broader investment signifies Tata Group's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaboration with the UK.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025