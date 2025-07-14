India's Global Ambitions: New Guidelines to Boost Exports

The Indian government is set to unveil new guidelines designed to enhance the nation's export capabilities in emerging markets, while also supporting first-time exporters, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Monday.

The strategy involves collaboration with various districts to promote the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, focusing on unique local goods.

Goyal highlighted India's position as a rapidly growing large economy, predicting its ascension to the third-largest economy by 2027. The minister emphasized the country's diverse product offerings, such as Wayanad's coffee and Ratnagiri mangoes, which hold potential for significant global recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)