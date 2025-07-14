Left Menu

Leaked Report Sparks Outcry Over Air India Crash Investigation

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has urged a probe into the leak of the Air India crash report, which was shared with international media before an official release in India. Concerns about security protocol breaches and pilot reputation damage have been raised, emphasizing the need for transparent media guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:43 IST
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has called for an investigation into the premature disclosure of sensitive findings from an Air India crash report. The report was purportedly leaked to global media ahead of its official release in India, prompting concerns about security and transparency protocols.

Chaturvedi addressed a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, expressing her alarm over the report's leak. She emphasized that such breaches not only undermine aviation safety credibility but also damage the reputations of deceased pilots, who cannot defend themselves against allegations made via selective leaks.

The MP also urged the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to establish clear guidelines for media coverage of interim reports from regulatory bodies. The lack of transparency, Chaturvedi argued, raises legitimate concerns over the interests being served and the adherence to due process in India's aviation sector.

