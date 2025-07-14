Left Menu

Mizoram Resolves Pension Puzzles and Energizes Economy with 'Bana Kaih' Scheme

Mizoram's Zoram People's Movement has resolved over 10,000 pension cases and plans to address another 10,000 soon. The government has also successfully implemented the 'Bana Kaih' scheme to support entrepreneurs and farmers, providing financial aid and loan opportunities to beneficiaries, with Rs 350 crore allocated for its expansion.

Updated: 14-07-2025 20:50 IST
Mizoram's Home Minister K Sapdanga announced the resolution of over 10,000 long-pending pension cases by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government within a year and a half. This significant achievement is poised to be followed by the resolution of another 10,000 cases within the coming month.

Sapdanga highlighted the successful implementation of the 'Bana Kaih' scheme, launched last September, designed to offer financial assistance to entrepreneurs and farmers. This initiative supports beneficiaries with up to Rs 50 lakh loans via partner banks and sees the government allocating Rs 350 crore for its development in the fiscal year 2025-26.

This flagship program also witnessed the procurement of over 3 lakh quintals of ginger from around 20,000 farmers, who have been provided with approximately Rs 120 crore as support price. The government's proactive measures aim to bolster both Mizoram's economy and the welfare of its citizens.

