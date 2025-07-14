Left Menu

India and US Seek Common Ground in Bilateral Trade Negotiations

A team from India's commerce ministry is in Washington to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US. The talks focus on issues such as tariffs on agricultural and industrial goods. Both nations aim to reach an interim deal before August 1 as tariffs loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:53 IST
India and US Seek Common Ground in Bilateral Trade Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian commerce ministry team has arrived in Washington to advance negotiations for a proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between India and the US, according to officials.

Rajesh Agrawal, India's chief negotiator and special secretary in the Department of Commerce, is scheduled to join the team on Wednesday for the comprehensive talks lasting until Thursday.

Key issues on the agenda include resolving differences in tariff concessions on agriculture, automobiles, and other sectors. The US has postponed additional tariffs on several countries, including India, and the two nations aim to establish an interim trade agreement ahead of those deadlines.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025