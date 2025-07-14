India and US Seek Common Ground in Bilateral Trade Negotiations

An Indian commerce ministry team has arrived in Washington to advance negotiations for a proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between India and the US, according to officials.

Rajesh Agrawal, India's chief negotiator and special secretary in the Department of Commerce, is scheduled to join the team on Wednesday for the comprehensive talks lasting until Thursday.

Key issues on the agenda include resolving differences in tariff concessions on agriculture, automobiles, and other sectors. The US has postponed additional tariffs on several countries, including India, and the two nations aim to establish an interim trade agreement ahead of those deadlines.