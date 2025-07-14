Uttar Pradesh Economic Growth: From Potential to Tangible Results
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the state's economic transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Key indicators include significant increases in GSDP, manufacturing, services, and IT exports. Adityanath stresses the importance of revenue self-reliance and structural shifts in the economy while promoting industrial and agricultural development.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a notable shift in the state's economic progress, moving from theoretical possibilities to actual results, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India.
During a high-level meeting on the state's economic status and revenue sources, Adityanath highlighted that the state's economic growth now manifests visible, on-ground changes and is not just a statistical triumph. Data showed that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) surged to Rs 9.6 lakh crore in 2024–25, marking an 80% rise from 2020–21. Uttar Pradesh's contribution to the national economy also advanced from 8.4% to 8.9% within the same timeframe. The Chief Minister urged efforts to increase this share to 10% by 2026.
Adityanath indicated a structural economic shift with enhanced roles of manufacturing and services sectors and a relative decrease in agriculture's proportion. He emphasized the 'Make in UP' industrial model and called for building new units, especially in rural and semi-urban zones. Agricultural and manufacturing achievements were underscored, alongside a 40% rise in IT service exports. The Chief Minister underscored the necessity of revenue independence to bolster public services and identified road transport as a potential growth driver, advocating for expanded private bus routes.
