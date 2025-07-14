Uttar Pradesh Economic Growth: From Potential to Tangible Results

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a notable shift in the state's economic progress, moving from theoretical possibilities to actual results, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India.

During a high-level meeting on the state's economic status and revenue sources, Adityanath highlighted that the state's economic growth now manifests visible, on-ground changes and is not just a statistical triumph. Data showed that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) surged to Rs 9.6 lakh crore in 2024–25, marking an 80% rise from 2020–21. Uttar Pradesh's contribution to the national economy also advanced from 8.4% to 8.9% within the same timeframe. The Chief Minister urged efforts to increase this share to 10% by 2026.

Adityanath indicated a structural economic shift with enhanced roles of manufacturing and services sectors and a relative decrease in agriculture's proportion. He emphasized the 'Make in UP' industrial model and called for building new units, especially in rural and semi-urban zones. Agricultural and manufacturing achievements were underscored, alongside a 40% rise in IT service exports. The Chief Minister underscored the necessity of revenue independence to bolster public services and identified road transport as a potential growth driver, advocating for expanded private bus routes.