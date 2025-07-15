Left Menu

Denmark to Aid in Financing Patriot Air Defense Systems for Ukraine

Denmark is considering helping to finance U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen indicated that, following U.S. hesitation, Denmark will support efforts to supply these systems to Ukraine if financing can be arranged.

Denmark is poised to assist in financing the supply of U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, according to Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

Rasmussen mentioned on Tuesday that, after some initial hesitation from the United States, there is now willingness to provide these defense systems, contingent upon available financing.

While speaking to journalists in Brussels, the minister assured that Denmark would contribute to the financing if it becomes a possibility.

