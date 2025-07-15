Denmark to Aid in Financing Patriot Air Defense Systems for Ukraine
Denmark is considering helping to finance U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen indicated that, following U.S. hesitation, Denmark will support efforts to supply these systems to Ukraine if financing can be arranged.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:31 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Denmark is poised to assist in financing the supply of U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, according to Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.
Rasmussen mentioned on Tuesday that, after some initial hesitation from the United States, there is now willingness to provide these defense systems, contingent upon available financing.
While speaking to journalists in Brussels, the minister assured that Denmark would contribute to the financing if it becomes a possibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ronald Lamola to Lead SA at Global Financing for Development Summit
SEBI's Municipal Bond Programme Boosts Urban Financing Initiatives
From Crisis to Preparedness: Financing Tools for Drought-Resilient Water Systems
UN Women Urges Bold Investment to Close $420B Gender Equality Financing Gap
TReDS platform RXIL crosses Rs 2 lakh cr MSME invoice financing milestone