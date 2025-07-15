Left Menu

Pricol and Domino S.R.L. Forge Alliance for Advanced Two-Wheeler Innovation

Pricol has partnered with Italy's Domino S.R.L. to enhance two-wheeler handlebar control technologies. This collaboration will expand product offerings in India and Southeast Asia, while benefiting from Domino's aftermarket strength in Europe and the US. The partnership aims for growth and innovation in new product arenas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:39 IST
Pricol and Domino S.R.L. Forge Alliance for Advanced Two-Wheeler Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, automotive components maker Pricol announced a partnership with Italy's Domino S.R.L. on Tuesday, targeting the development of advanced two-wheeler handlebar control technologies.

The collaboration is set to introduce innovative throttles, switches, and related products across burgeoning markets in India and Southeast Asia, positioning Pricol for significant growth.

Leveraging Domino's extensive aftermarket network in Europe and the United States, the alliance underscores a mutual drive to enhance customer value and expand new product offerings, according to statements from Pricol's Managing Director Vikram Mohan and Domino CEO Federico Bertini.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025