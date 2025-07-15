Pricol and Domino S.R.L. Forge Alliance for Advanced Two-Wheeler Innovation
Pricol has partnered with Italy's Domino S.R.L. to enhance two-wheeler handlebar control technologies. This collaboration will expand product offerings in India and Southeast Asia, while benefiting from Domino's aftermarket strength in Europe and the US. The partnership aims for growth and innovation in new product arenas.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, automotive components maker Pricol announced a partnership with Italy's Domino S.R.L. on Tuesday, targeting the development of advanced two-wheeler handlebar control technologies.
The collaboration is set to introduce innovative throttles, switches, and related products across burgeoning markets in India and Southeast Asia, positioning Pricol for significant growth.
Leveraging Domino's extensive aftermarket network in Europe and the United States, the alliance underscores a mutual drive to enhance customer value and expand new product offerings, according to statements from Pricol's Managing Director Vikram Mohan and Domino CEO Federico Bertini.
