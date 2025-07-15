BIS Intensifies Crackdown on Uncertified Goods in Andhra Pradesh

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has taken decisive action by seizing a substantial batch of uncertified consumer products across several e-commerce platforms in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. This move underscores the ongoing sale and distribution of potentially hazardous goods by online marketplaces.

The crackdown forms part of a broader nationwide effort aimed at enforcing the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) and ensuring consumer safety. Led by Prem Sajani Patnala, the BIS Vijayawada branch performed a raid on July 14 at Mustabad village, targeting platforms like Flipkart, E-Kart, and Meesho for selling non-compliant products.

The operation revealed that numerous electronics, LED bulbs, toys, and table fans lacked the necessary BIS certification, thus violating Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016. Such infringements could lead to severe penalties, including imprisonment and hefty fines. The BIS encourages consumers to report uncertified goods through the BIS Care app, reaffirming its commitment to proactive enforcement and safeguarding public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)