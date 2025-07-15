Left Menu

BIS Intensifies Crackdown on Uncertified Goods in Andhra Pradesh

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seized uncertified consumer products from e-commerce platforms in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the sale of hazardous goods. The nationwide campaign targets non-certified items violating Quality Control Orders, with serious penalties for non-compliance. Consumers are urged to verify product certification using the BIS Care app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:26 IST
BIS Intensifies Crackdown on Uncertified Goods in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has taken decisive action by seizing a substantial batch of uncertified consumer products across several e-commerce platforms in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. This move underscores the ongoing sale and distribution of potentially hazardous goods by online marketplaces.

The crackdown forms part of a broader nationwide effort aimed at enforcing the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) and ensuring consumer safety. Led by Prem Sajani Patnala, the BIS Vijayawada branch performed a raid on July 14 at Mustabad village, targeting platforms like Flipkart, E-Kart, and Meesho for selling non-compliant products.

The operation revealed that numerous electronics, LED bulbs, toys, and table fans lacked the necessary BIS certification, thus violating Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016. Such infringements could lead to severe penalties, including imprisonment and hefty fines. The BIS encourages consumers to report uncertified goods through the BIS Care app, reaffirming its commitment to proactive enforcement and safeguarding public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025