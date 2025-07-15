FTSE 100 Surges Past 9,000: A New Market Milestone

The UK's FTSE 100 achieved a milestone on Tuesday, surpassing the 9,000-point threshold for the first time. This surge reflects investor optimism, buoyed by relatively low trade tariffs and the expectation of an imminent interest rate cut from the Bank of England.

According to Jonathan Unwin, the UK market has served as a safe haven amidst global trade tensions, partly due to the UK's prompt trade agreement with the United States. This development leaves only two countries with such a deal with the U.S.

The performance of FTSE 100 underscored stock resilience as market players anticipate an easing of rates by the central bank. Meanwhile, British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey are set to address key financial access issues and economic projections, adding further dimensions to the market's outlook.

