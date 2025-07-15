FTSE 100 Surges Past 9,000: A New Market Milestone
The UK's FTSE 100 hit an all-time high, driven by investor confidence amid tariff protections and anticipated Bank of England rate cuts. The performance signals the market's resilience during global trade uncertainty. Additionally, developments in mortgage access and retail spending highlight the broader economic landscape.
The UK's FTSE 100 achieved a milestone on Tuesday, surpassing the 9,000-point threshold for the first time. This surge reflects investor optimism, buoyed by relatively low trade tariffs and the expectation of an imminent interest rate cut from the Bank of England.
According to Jonathan Unwin, the UK market has served as a safe haven amidst global trade tensions, partly due to the UK's prompt trade agreement with the United States. This development leaves only two countries with such a deal with the U.S.
The performance of FTSE 100 underscored stock resilience as market players anticipate an easing of rates by the central bank. Meanwhile, British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey are set to address key financial access issues and economic projections, adding further dimensions to the market's outlook.
(With inputs from agencies.)
