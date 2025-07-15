Stock Markets Soar: Nvidia Drives Nasdaq and S&P 500 to Record Highs

On Tuesday, driven by Nvidia's notable performance, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 attained unprecedented levels, providing a strong start to the second-quarter earnings season, despite new tariff threats from President Donald Trump.

Nvidia's decision to resume H20 chip sales to China sparked a surge in tech stocks, contributing significantly to market gains. Meanwhile, inflation data remained steady, showing a 2.7% annual rise, which eased concerns about immediate rate changes.

Despite political tensions, market sentiment remained positive with advancements in trade talks. Key banking figures revealed mixed results, while BlackRock set an asset management record at $12.53 trillion, reflecting ongoing investment confidence.

