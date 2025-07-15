Left Menu

Stock Markets Soar: Nvidia Drives Nasdaq and S&P 500 to Record Highs

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached record highs driven by Nvidia's surge, amid a steady U.S. inflation report and notable bank earnings. Nvidia's decision to resume H20 chip sales to China boosted tech stocks, while broader market optimism countered new tariff threats and fueled optimism in trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, driven by Nvidia's notable performance, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 attained unprecedented levels, providing a strong start to the second-quarter earnings season, despite new tariff threats from President Donald Trump.

Nvidia's decision to resume H20 chip sales to China sparked a surge in tech stocks, contributing significantly to market gains. Meanwhile, inflation data remained steady, showing a 2.7% annual rise, which eased concerns about immediate rate changes.

Despite political tensions, market sentiment remained positive with advancements in trade talks. Key banking figures revealed mixed results, while BlackRock set an asset management record at $12.53 trillion, reflecting ongoing investment confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

