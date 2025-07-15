Left Menu

Air India Partially Restores International Flight Operations

Air India is set to partially resume its international flights starting August 1, following a pause due to a tragic crash last month. The airline will operate a thrice-weekly service between Ahmedabad and London Heathrow, with full restoration planned by October 2025.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a step towards normalcy, Air India announced on Tuesday it will partially restore its international flight schedule. This decision follows a tragic incident last month where a crash involving its aircraft resulted in 260 fatalities.

Beginning August 1, Air India will offer a revised thrice-weekly service between Ahmedabad and London Heathrow, superseding the current five weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick. The fatal accident on June 12 occurred shortly after takeoff, claiming the lives of 241 passengers and crew members, alongside 19 others on the ground.

The airline had earlier scaled back its operations as a 'safety pause' to conduct extensive checks on its Boeing 787 fleet. While partial services will resume on select routes in Europe and North America come August, complete service restoration is anticipated by October 2025, the airline confirmed.

