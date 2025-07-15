Farmers Surge Against US-India Agriculture Trade Deal
The ICCFM urges the Indian government to exclude agriculture from a US bilateral trade agreement, citing serious implications for Indian farmers. They highlight the threat to food sovereignty and rural economy if US agricultural products, backed by substantial subsidies, gain duty-free access to India.
In a bold move, the Indian Coordination Committee of Farmers Movements (ICCFM) has called upon the Indian government to keep agriculture off the table in the ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. The farmers' body stresses that including agriculture would severely affect Indian farmers and the national food sovereignty.
Concerns have intensified as officials from India and the US engage in the fifth round of trade talks, with the US seeking agricultural sector concessions. The ICCFM argues that granting duty-free access to heavily subsidized US agricultural imports could drain the vitality of India's rural economy.
Highlighting past US trade battles with countries like China, Mexico, and Canada, the ICCFM points out declining US agricultural exports and the pressure to find new markets, raising alarms about potential impacts on Indian agriculture. They strongly advise against any Free Trade Agreement involving agriculture with the US.
